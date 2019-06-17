Meatheads kicks off Food Truck Week with a sizzle

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

All this week on Good Morning Quad Cities, we will be showcasing some of the great food trucks that take to the streets in our area.

This morning, Jen Varble and Rob Mueller from Meatheads Meat Market joined us out front of the WQAD Studios. Around since 2004, they are doing everything from scratch. Right now, they have 56 different kinds of brats. Their best seller is the "Philly Cheesesteak Brat" which has all of the flavor inside the brat! Fan favorites include the "Mac and Cheese Brat," along with the "Jalapeño Popper."

For those who stay away from red meat, there are more than a half dozen chicken brats sold at their store in Milan at 520 10th Avenue West.

If you'd like to sample some of the homemade and gourmet foods seen on Good Morning Quad Cities, the truck will be set up this week for lunch in the parking near Crust in Bettendorf. The address is 2503 53rd Avenue, Bettendorf, Iowa.

Meatheads will be a part of "Food Truck Fight" coming up this Saturday in Le Claire, Iowa. For more information, click here. And be sure to start your day with GMQC Tuesday morning as we show you another locally-owned and operated food truck.

For more information on Meatheads Meat Market, call (309)787-2466.