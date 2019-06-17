× Hit and Run: Warren County Crimestoppers asking for help finding suspect

MONMOUTH, Illinois-Police are asking for help finding the person who hit a pedestrian and then didn’t wait around for police.

On Saturday, June 15, around 8:37 p.m. police say a grey car hit a person walking at North Main Street and Highway 34.

They say the car left the scene of the accident.

The suspected car is in the pictured below. (See yellow arrows)

Anyone that has any information regarding this accident can call the Monmouth Police Department (309)734-8383 or Warren County Crime Stoppers (309) 734-9363