Flood Review: Full coverage of the April 30th flood wall breach downtown Davenport

Posted 5:17 pm, June 17, 2019, by , Updated at 05:26PM, June 17, 2019

Business owners downtown Davenport have formed a coalition to bring a united front of requests to city leaders.  This comes more than two months after the Mississippi River breached a temporary flood wall at Pershing Avenue and 2nd Street.

Cleanup and more flood prevention has been top of m

ind for business owners since the Tuesday, April 30 flood.  Some businesses have found ways to reopen, like Bootleg Hill Meadery and QQ Beauty Supply, while others remain closed.

Flood victims have been offered assistance through FEMA; those affected must apply by July 1st.

