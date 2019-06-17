Flood Review: Full coverage of the April 30th flood wall breach downtown Davenport

Business owners downtown Davenport have formed a coalition to bring a united front of requests to city leaders. This comes more than two months after the Mississippi River breached a temporary flood wall at Pershing Avenue and 2nd Street.
Cleanup and more flood prevention has been top of m
Related: Owners of small business in Davenport build their own wall around shop to protect against flooding
Flood victims have been offered assistance through FEMA; those affected must apply by July 1st.
41.523644 -90.577637