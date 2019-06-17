Cut down on stray and feral cats and kittens by getting them fixed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT, Iowa-- An increase in stray cats and kittens are causing a local non-profit to look for help from the community.

TNR stands for trap, neuter and release a new group run by Emily Baker and Laura Davis.

"Usually what happens is the cat population has exploded it's gotten out of hand and they don't what to do," said Davis. Davis has been doing this for the past year or so.

One stray cat is no big deal but when it grows into a colony of cats and kittens people call Laura and Emily.

"I just had a heart for the feral populations and community cats you can still love them from a far you know feed them and provide shelter," said Baker.

For the trap neuter and release duo, it's more than just feeding them it's being smart and getting them fixed.

"Kittens don't survive outdoors they typically don't make it past six months," said Davis. Those deaths are what the group is hoping to help avoid by cutting down on numbers as well as help the ones they trap find a new home.

Some are better off being released back into their neighborhoods after they've healed.

"Five percent of the adults we catch are not adoptable," said Davis. Those adults have been feral outdoor cats for so long it is hard to calm them down so their left ear is clipped and they are released.

"That's an identifier to humane investigators, animal control, volunteers that are doing TNR, that the cat has already been spayed or nurtured and is being taken care of," said Davis.

Traps are set up in neighborhoods that partner with the group collecting strays. The TNR team spends their free time hiking up hills, placing traps and checking them daily. But they are overwhelmed due to lack of time and volunteers.

"We will have instructions on how to trap neuter and release your cats that you are caring for on our website there will be an informational sheet also here at the shelter," said Davis.

They hope they can transition into being a guideline for communities instead of handling it all.

If you can't help by setting a trap and getting it into a vet, another way to help out is to donate to either Kings Harvest Animal Shelter or the Quad City Animal Welfare Center and help cover spay and neuter costs.