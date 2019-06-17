× Colona: Car gets stuck on tracks and hit by train

COLONA, Illinois- A Colona woman faces DUI charges after her car got stuck on the tracks and smashed by a train.

Around 5:45 p.m. June 17, Shelly A. Mejia, 48, was driving a Hyundai SUV when she became stuck on the tracks between Broadway and Colona Road in Colona.

Police say she was actually driving along the tracks when she got stuck.

Colona Police arrived and removed the driver, a train traveling down the tracks was unable to stop and hit the Hyundai.

The impacts pushed it down the tracks. No injuries were reported at this time.

Mejia was transported to Henry County Jail charged with DUI and improper lane usage.