Annual Whitey’s fundraiser raises money for kids in the Quad Cities

MOLINE, Illinois -- Monday, June 17th, people in the Quad Cities have a good excuse to enjoy ice cream. It's for Whitey's 31st annual 'Cones for Kids' event.

Half of the profits from cone sales at all Whitey's locations went to Bethany for Children and Families. Bethany provides mental health and social services along with education for children and families on our area.

The goal is to give kids the tools they need to be successful in the future.

The fundraisers only counts for cones and dips. Not only do the proceeds go to the non- profit, but kids apart of Bethany's Therapeutic Recreation Program enjoyed free ice cream at the 41st street location.

“We are thrilled to continue this fundraising effort to support children and help strengthen families in our community,” said Annika Tunberg, Director of Marketing for Whitey’s Ice Cream.

“For more than 30 years, Whitey’s has held Cones for Kids Day to help support the programs and services offered by Bethany. We are grateful for their generosity, and for the community’s support. I encourage everyone to enjoy a dip or two of ice cream and help make a difference for kids," Jim Sanderlin, Bethany’s Director of Development and Communication said.

Cones for Kids runs all day until 11 p.m. when the stores close.