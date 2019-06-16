Senator Dick Durbin tours flood protection in Rock Island

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois -- Illinois U.S. Senator Dick Durbin says the Rock Island levee could be an example for other Mississippi River communities.

On Friday, June 14 Senator Durbin was at Schwiebert Park touring the area as the Mississippi River recedes from record flooding.

The flood wall there was built nearly 50 years ago and spans four miles. In 2019 the city saw little damage from the river's crest.

"It's made a dramatic difference what happened on this side of the river as opposed to the other side of the river," he said.

In Davenport, the Mississippi River breached the HESCO barrier on April 30, spilling water into part of the downtown, leaving damage at many businesses.