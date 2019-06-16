Arsenal joins partnership for ambulance production

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois -- A new partnership aimed at bringing more ambulance production is coming to the Quad Cities.

The announcement came Friday, June 14, 2019. Military vehicle maker AM General and the Arsenal's Joint Manufacturing and Technology Center announced the partnership to build the most modern ambulances in the Army's fleet.

JMTC will make the shell of the ambulance and AM General will build the base.

"No matter the equipment or the part, when a war fighter needs something, the country`s industrial base delivers to ensure the Army is ready to carry out its mission," said Major General Daniel G. Mitchell, Tacom Commanding General.

Over the course of five years, the JMTC has helped produce more than 2,000 ambulances for the National Guard, Army Reserves and foreign allies. They're used for evacuations in combat zones, disaster relief and homeland security efforts.