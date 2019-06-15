× Police seek help finding missing 78-year-old woman headed westbound on I-80

PRINCETON, Illinois — Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 78-year-old woman who is considered endangered.

Police say Sharon Penner was driving westbound on Interstate 80 from Tampico, Illinois on Friday evening, June 14. By 9:15 a.m. Saturday, cell phone records indicated she was near Urbandale, Iowa

Sharon ins described as being a white woman with blue eyes and gray/brown hair. She stands five-feet, six-inches tall and weighs 160 pounds. She was driving a beige 2002 Toyota Camry four door, with Illinois license plate BH41460.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, you’re asked to call the Princeton Police Department at 815-872-1420 or call 911.