A few severe storms arrive Saturday evening

A Severe Thunderstorm WATCH has been issued for a good part of the Quad Cities until 9pm Saturday evening.

A disturbance tracking through Iowa will develop scattered storms just to our west by 2pm Saturday afternoon. These storms will track east and possibly consolidate into a larger cluster bringing the threat of damaging winds and large hail into parts of eastern Iowa. Areas to the east into western Illinois may also be looking at a damaging wind threat beyond 8pm this evening as the line continues to the southeast.

Increasing moisture in the region will also promote locally heavy rainfall in excess of an inch. Since we have seen a drying trend the last few days, the ground should be able to handle much of the rainfall. However, the localized heavier downpours could produce some minor flooding. The main time frame for these storms to arrive will be between 2pm and 10 pm this afternoon/evening.

Nearly all of the Quad Cities region will be included in the slight risk for scattered severe storms by this evening, with the threat decreasing as you head north and east towards Chicago.

Meteorologist Andrew Stutzke