Thunderstorm chances return to start of the weekend

Breezy conditions we’ve been experiencing throughout but we’ve kept it dry for the area as temperatures will hover in the 70s for the rest of the afternoon. The broken cloudiness out there could sneak a light shower or two by rush hour, but won’t be until after dark when the coverage becomes more scattered with showers and a few non-severe thunderstorms.

Shower and thunderstorm chances will be scattered during the day on Saturday and Saturday night. During the evening hours we do run the risk of a thunderstorm or two becoming strong to severe with wind and hail the primary threats.

Sunday looks dry with just an slight chance of an isolated shower or thunderstorm. Otherwise, the weekend temperatures for highs will remain in the upper 70s.

Early next week remains dry before will slowly increase the chance for showers and thunderstorms starting as early as Wednesday evening.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

