Silvis residents evacuated from their homes after fire breaks out in garage and trees

Posted 3:31 pm, June 14, 2019, by , Updated at 03:38PM, June 14, 2019

SILVIS, Illinois — Residents from a Silvis neighborhood were evacuated from their homes after a fire broke out in a garage.

Silvis Police Chief Mark VanKlavern said crews were called to the 400 block of 2nd Avenue C around 1:25 p.m. In that area there was a garage and trees on fire.

“Numerous houses in the area were evacuated as a precaution,” said Chief VanKlavern.

Ultimately two garages and a van were damaged, said Chief VanKlavern.

There were no reported injuries.

