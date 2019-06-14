Husband and wife brew team leading the way in Knox County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GALESBURG, Illinois-- There's an all new Brewed episode airing Saturday night, June 15 on WQAD News 8, and Friday, June 14 you got a sneak peak at what the show's going to offer by hearing from two of the brewers.

Husband and wife team Matthew and Sarah Hansen, owners of the Knox County Brewing Company, joined us during WQAD News 8 at 11 to talk about their business and how they got started.

You can catch the new episode Saturday at 10:35 p.m. Also learn more about the show by clicking here.