Georgia children serenade mounted officers with their rendition of ‘Old Town Road’

ATLANTA – Two Atlanta police horses and their riders received a very warm welcome from children at a public pool when the kids performed Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road” for them, according to WSB.

Video posted to the Atlanta Police Department’s Instagram account shows the children belting out the words as the horses’ heads bobbed to the beat.

Mounted Commander Lt. Greg Lyon took the video, telling his horse, Drifter, to listen to the kids and even singing along himself.

In the video, Lyon voices how impressed he is with the children knowing the lyrics.