Fifth suspect in Davenport robbery death pleads not guilty

Two other men, 22-year-old Tristin Alderman and 21-year-old D’marithe Culbreath, were sentenced to life in prison earlier this year in the case. In December, 22-year-old Nakita Wiseman, was sentenced to 35 years for his role.

In early June, 19-year-old Darrell Williams Jr., of East Moline, Illinois, pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder and other counts.