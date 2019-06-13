× When you can fish in Illinois for free (with no license)

All over the State of Illinois, anglers of all skill levels can try their hand at fishing for free for one weekend in June.

Between Friday, June 14 and Monday, June 17, the Illinois Department of Natural resources is hosting Free Fishing Days. That means there is no license needed.

Click here to find a convenient place to fish.

If you’re new to fishing, the DNR has created a website to help you figure out what you need to get started.

“Discover the fun of fishing or introduce your kids to the outdoor adventure of fishing during these free fishing days!” read a statement from the DNR.

Free Fishing Days coincides with Father’s Day.

Iowa’s free fishing days were June 7 – 9.

