× Warmer winds in the days ahead will lead to our next round of showers/t-storms… Find out when!

Simply refreshing… and no skeeters! Weather today has been quite typical for April than June as temperatures will average around the 70 degree mark late this afternoon. It will cool down quickly tonight with evening temperatures once again dropping near the 50 degree mark.

By Friday, temperatures will warm into the upper 70s as warmer winds from the south blow in. This shift in winds is also part of our next weather system that is still on track to bring a few showers and thunderstorms late Friday night into Saturday. Hopefully, during this period we could sneak in a few dry hours in between for those outdoor plans.

A little drier forecast with an stray light shower possible as we head into Sunday with highs near 80 degrees.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

