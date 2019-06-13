SUV driver dies in crash with cement truck on Illinois Route 81

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CAMBRIDGE, Illinois -- The driver of an SUV died after colliding with a cement truck on Illinois Route 81, about a mile west of Cambridge.

The crash happened shortly before 12:30 p.m., Thursday, June 13, according to the Illinois State Police. Both the SUV and cement truck were passing by E. 1000 Street in opposite directions when they "collided for unknown reasons."

The SUV driver died in the crash, said police. The cement truck driver was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said Illinois Route 81 remained closed as of 4:30 p.m.