Spring ends way differently than last year; outlook remains cool

High temperatures will only be in the lower 70s today making some people ask, "Where is Summer?" We've actually had a near-normal number of 80-degree days with 19 registered so far in 2019. Last year by this time we had racked up 34!

As far as hot days...specifically days above 90 degrees, we've had only one. On May 16th, we reached a high of 91 degrees. Last year by this time, we had ten days!

As far as the outlook goes, we remain in a pattern that will give us cooler-than-normal temperatures through the middle of July. This means we'll have plenty of 75-85 degree days, but less of those oppressive 90-100 degree days.

Beyond July 15th, there's a chance we will go back near normal or even head above normal. Right now, I'll go out on a limb and say there's a good chance for more 90° days in August and September than we'll see in June and July.

-Meteorologist Eric Sorensen