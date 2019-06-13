Police find loaded guns in Davenport apartment units amid shots fired investigation

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Gunfire reported in a Davenport neighborhood led police to arrest two men in their early 20s.

Police said they were called to the 1000 block of Grand Avenue around 4:50 p.m. on Wednesday, June 12 for a report of gunshots in the area. Near the intersection of Grand Avenue and Riverview Place, officers found shell casings, but determined there had been no injuries or damage to property.

According to a statement from the Davenport Police Department, investigators gathered information that led them to an apartment building, No. 7 Riverview Place, that they wound up searching. Investigators searched two apartment units. In one they found a loaded 9mm handgun and ammunition. In the other apartment unit they found a loaded 12 gauge shotgun and ammunition.

Police said 23-year-old Tray E. Miller and 20-year-old Shawn P. Housby were charged with felon in possession of a firearm. Miller was also charged with interference with a weapon. Hosuby was also charged with interference with official acts and interstate warrant.

If you have any information you’d like to share with police, you’re asked to call the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125.

