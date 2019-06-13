Power knocked out to nearly 1,600 in the Iowa Quad Cities this morning

Posted 8:36 am, June 13, 2019, by , Updated at 08:49AM, June 13, 2019

BETTENDORF, Iowa — Multiple outages have been reported this morning, mostly impacting customers in the Bettendorf area.

The outage started around 8 a.m., according to MidAmerican Energy’s outage map.  A total of 1,593 customers were in the dark in the Iowa Quad Cities.   There were 1,535 customers in the Bettendorf area impacted.

By 8:45 a.m. power had been restored to about 1,000 customers.

Crews are working on a fix. Power is expected to be restored for most customers by 9:45 a.m.

Click here to see the MidAmerican Energy Outage Map for status updates.

