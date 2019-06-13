× Indulge in a “Taste” of the Quad Cities While Supporting the Mission of the American Red Cross

“A Taste on the River” is an opportunity to taste creations from some of the best Chefs in the Quad Cities, while supporting a worthy cause in our community.

On Friday, June 21st, the American Red Cross Serving the Quad Cities and West Central Illinois is hosting its annual fundraiser at Schwiebert Riverfront Park in Rock Island from 6-10pm. The event features scenic views of the Mississippi River and delicious bites from various restaurants in the area, along with live music from local artists and unique silent/live auction items.

Every dollar spent supports the mission of the Red Cross, including its disaster relief efforts that cover fires, floods, and more. In fact, the Red Cross in the Quad Cities is currently on Day #92 of its flood recovery effort as it provides food, shelter, and support for people affected by the record-breaking flood on the Mississippi River.

In addition, this year’s Fund-A-Cause at A Taste on the River supports the Red Cross’ Home Fire Campaign, which helps families in the community be better prepared for home fires by providing/installing free smoke alarms through the Sound the Alarm Initiative. The Home Fire Campaign also provides financial assistance to families who suffer a devastating home fire.

Tickets for “A Taste on the River” are $50 and include free food and more. For information, click here.

WQAD News 8 is proud to be the Media Sponsor of this fun and important event!