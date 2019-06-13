Donahue flower farm waits for flowers to bloom amid difficult weather

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DONAHUE, Iowa-- Every year, Cathy Lafrenz says people are ready to come out to her countryside garden and pick flowers for their own bouquets. For nearly two decades, she and her husband Cliff have welcomed visitors to Miss Effie's Country Flowers and Garden Stuff. But this year, the garden isn't quite as colorful as normal.

"When you look at this, this is green and it should be a blaze of color," Cathy says. "More things will be blooming as we go on but it's still a shortage."

Flooding stopped Cathy and Cliff from getting out the shovels and seeds to plant. Now, cooler temps are stopping the flowers from growing and blooming on time.

"Every day without flowers and the customers don't have an opportunity to buy, or the weather isn't good, is a day without income," she says. "And you really never make up that income again."

But the Lafrenzs are hopeful the weather will make a turn for the better, with some sunny, warm days.

"We'll be okay," Cathy says. "We'll keep growing flowers. We'll have them this year."

The majority of flowers should be in bloom by the week of June 25. In the meantime, there are still fresh eggs and honey to be bought Thursday through Sunday.