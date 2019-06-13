Deadly crash at Kimberly Road and Fairmount Street in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa — A crash on Kimberly Road has left one person dead, according to an officer with the Davenport Police Department.

Two vehicles were reportedly involved in a crash that happened around 2 p.m. Thursday, June 13 on Kimberly Road near the intersection of Fairmount Street.

Traffic was diverted at Kimberly Road and Hickory Grove Road.

According to Major Jeff Bladel with the Davenport Police Department, the intersection was expected to remain closed for several hours as investigators were on scene.

