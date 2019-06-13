Davenport Portillo’s officially opens

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT, Iowa -- Door's open at 10:30 for the new Davenport Portillo's. Davenport city leaders will be present for a ribbon cutting at the event.

The restaurant has been practicing a soft open for the past two weeks, but now they will be offering full menu and full hours.

"To not overwhelm the staff on the grand opening day is the reason we do the soft opening," Director of New restaurant operations Jeff Deppe said. "We have seen some phenomenal sales so far. We don't expect it to be busier, just as busy as normal."

They are open from 10:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. This is the first ever Iowa location and the 60th Portillo's to be opened.

This store will be a 50's diner theme with two drive-thru lanes, seasonal outdoor seating and beer. Decorations at each store are different and there are specific to Iowa decorations in this location.

Deppe says the location will soon announce late night hours.

Guests can expect to enjoy classic menu items like Chicago-Style Hot Dogs, fresh salads, cheese fries, and Portillo's Famous Chocolate Cake.