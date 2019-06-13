× COMING SOON: New Hotel at the Site of The Old Lodge and New Restaurant Near TBK Bank Sports Complex

What’s going in here? What’s happening over there? These are questions we all ask as we drive around town and Good Morning Quad Cities’ “Coming Soon” Segment is about answering those questions.

Here are this week’s updates:

Home2 Suites by Hilton- I-74 and Spruce Hills Drive, Bettendorf

We know when the new hotel at the site of the former Lodge hotel is going to open. Leaders for the developer, Frontier Hospitality Group, say the new hotel is going to open Tuesday, July 2.

They’re also hosting a ribbon cutting party Tuesday, July 30 where you can get tours, drinks, and hors d’oeuvres.

Foundry Food & Tap Near the TBK Bank Sports Complex, Bettendorf

There’s a new restaurant opening this summer near the TBK Bank Sports Complex in Bettendorf.

From the Creator of Barrel House, Foundry Food & Tap’s Facebook Page says this restaurant is “unlike anything around.” It’s located near Hurts Donut Company, Coffee House, and the Cheesy Cow at 5055 Competition Drive.

The restaurant’s menu includes wings, ribs, flatbreads, steaks, pasta dishes, and more – plus 25 taps. Foundry is also hiring! For information, click here.