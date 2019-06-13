Chris Minor to be inducted into prestigious group, recognized for her career accomplishments

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Accomplished journalist and former News 8 reporter Chris Minor will be inducted into the Silver Circle of The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences.

The academy, known for its Emmy awards, recognizes a circle of people who are considered "industry pioneers... who made a difference to both the industry and the communities they serve."

On July 20, 2019 veteran journalist Chris Minor will be part of that Silver Circle.

Surrounded by former co-workers, Chris got the news via phone call from academy board member Kris Ketz.

"Oh my gosh," she said as she found out. "That means so much to me, it really does... I am so honored."

Chris started at WQAD in 1985. Over the course of a 33-year career, she became an award-wining journalist, known for her investigative reporting, memorable story-telling, exclusive interviews, coverage of many of the Quad Cities most notorious crimes and subsequent trials, and penchant for giving a voice to people in need of help.

