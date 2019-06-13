Chicago 6-year-old calls 911 after mother passes out, stops breathing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — A 6-year-old girl is being called a hero after she called 911 when her mother passed out and stopped breathing.

Simbi Jibril, a first grade student at Powell Elementary School, was in the kitchen with her mother, Shani Davis, Wednesday and asked her mom to make her noodles. Her mother said her chest started hurting once she started making the food. She then fell to the ground.

Davis went to the hospital earlier in the day for a muscle relaxer injection for painful back spasms. She was discharged; four hours later she passed out.

Her 6-year-old knew exactly what to do. She called first responders and told them what was wrong.

“They told me to see if she's breathing and I pushed her stomach to see if she was actually breathing and she wasn’t,” she said.

In those scary few minutes, Simbi said the dispatcher told her to keep pressing on her mom's chest — and she started breathing again. Simbi then gave all the information to help paramedics get to her mom.

“Our address is so long. I didn't think she remember the address the apartment number. They said she knew the bell code for them to buzz themselves in,” Davis said.

The two live on the 19th floor of an apartment complex. Once she got off the elevator, Simbi opened the door for the EMTs. She also went to grab her mom’s keys and ID from her purse.

“…my daughter did all of this I was so shocked but I'm so proud of her,” Davis said.

Simbi has about one week left of school and her principal said she plans to have Simbi speak to other students, and remind them how to call 911 for help.

Davis said doctors told her she may have passed out because of a reaction from the muscle injection and being dehydrated. She is expected to be OK.