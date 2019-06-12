× Xstream Cleanup plans one day QC cleanup event, volunteers needed

QUAD CITIES- Xstream Cleanup, is calling for volunteers for a one day, region-wide flood cleanup scheduled for June 29th.

“Xstream Cleanup volunteers have identified at least five areas in the QC region where volunteers can assist in the recovery from the recent flooding. Additional sites are expected in the days and weeks to come.”-Xstream

Those who’d like to help with flood recovery can register at www.XstreamCleanup.org.

Cleanup supplies such as gloves, dust masks, garbage bags, etc. will be provided by Xstream Cleanup.

Officials with Xstream say volunteers should be prepared to get dirty and are asked to wear old clothes and closed toed shoes.

All flood cleanup 2019 locations will be considered heavy duty and include debris removal.