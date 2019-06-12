× Solar panels coming to Modern Woodmen Park to help power LED lights

DAVENPORT, Iowa — The Davenport ballpark where the Quad Cities River Bandits play is getting an energy-efficient upgrade.

Plans are in the works to install a “small solar farm” at Modern Woodmen Park, according to a statement from media relations director Jason Kempf. The project would include 58 panels on the roof of the suite level on the third-base side.

Kempf said the panels would be able to power the LED outfield lights, ultimately offsetting the electric usage. The LEDs have brought the team’s energy consumption down by 40% since they were installed in 2017.

“Our LED field lights have reduced glare, light pollution, and electricity demands while creating an optimal environment for the Astros’ top prospects,” said River Bandits owner Dave Heller. “Climate change is a very real problem; the flood waters surrounding our beautiful ballpark illustrate that all too clearly. Our new Century Electric solar farm takes our commitment to reducing our carbon footprint even further. We are lowering energy consumption, conserving electricity, helping the environment, and leading our industry toward a greener future.”

Modern Woodmen is partnering with Century Electric and Solar in Eldridge, Iowa to complete the project.