Report: Illinois woman dies in motorcycle crash, family says grass clippings are to blame

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BUREAU COUNTY, Illinois -- A Canton, Illinois woman died after crashing her motorcycle into her husband's motorcycle while they were riding in Bureau County.

Cheryl Zeglen, age 59, died at the hospital two days after the crash, according to a report by WEEK. Her husband, Thomas Zeglen, said the crash may have been caused by grass clippings.

Thomas said they were riding together on Saturday, June 8 when he hit grass clippings and lost control. As his bike slowed down, Cheryl crashed into him.

In the wake of her passing, Cheryl's friends and husband said they're trying to educate people on the dangers of leaving grass clippings in the road, WEEK reported.

Her husband is reported as saying he "would like something to be done better than a $50 fine on grass clippings. It kills people." WEEK reported that he reached out to his representative in regards to imposing stricter penalties on those who leave clippings in the road.