Celia Palermo is the newest member to the WQAD Sports team. Find out a little more about her in this "off The Kuff"
Off The Kuff – Celia Palermo
-
Off The Kuff – Jerry Burkhead
-
Off The Kuff – Brittney Litton
-
Off The Kuff – Anna Vonderhaar
-
Off The Kuff – Vanessa Oliva
-
Off The Kuff with Noah Cruz
-
-
Off the Kuff – Chloe Englekes
-
The Score Sunday – Cubs Baseball/ Ivy Envy, Ed Froelich, Off The Kuff, Score Standout, FCA
-
Stun guns now legal on Iowa campuses
-
Two veterans of war, one 95 and another 85, graduate high school
-
The Score Sunday – Davenport North Soccer, FCA Legacy Dinner, NFL Draft, FCA- Coltin Quagliano
-
-
Iowa casino looks forward to sport gambling becoming legal
-
Olympic runner Semenya loses fight over testosterone rules
-
Let’s Move Quad Cities: Young athletes could be experiencing more than growing pains