NECKER’S JEWELERS GIFT OF GIVING: Children’s Therapy Center of the Quad Cities

ROCK ISLAND-- Necker's Jewelers is donating part of their proceeds to organizations that give back to the community. June's organization is the Children's Therapy Center of the Quad Cities, a group that has been helping kids succeed for 70 years.

If you step into Room Number 5, you'll find Aceon and Maggie mastering spelling. Then scoot on over to Maizie and Sarah get creative with getting around. Then just a short walk down the hall, jump on Bri and Logan's communication marble roller coaster. Everywhere you look, kids are having fun while learning at the Children's Therapy Center of the Quad Cities.

"We offer physical occupational, speech and feeding therapy," says center President and CEO Angie Peterson.

The center has been around for 70 years helping thousands of kids no matter what.

"We've never turned a child away due to the family's inability to pay," says Peterson.

Now it's our turn to give the gift of giving back to them.

"Everyday we come in here, and it's a new word or new thing he's doing it makes my heart swell," says Golda Dick, a Children's Therapy Center parent.

During the month of June, it's our turn to give back to Quad City kids like Logan, Maizie and Aceon to help promise a future with endless opportunities.

The Children's Therapy Center just opened a second location in Davenport. Now they have centers on both sides of the Mississippi River.