Illinois governor signs abortion protections into law

Posted 11:35 am, June 12, 2019, by , Updated at 12:03PM, June 12, 2019


CHICAGO (AP) — Gov. J.B. Pritzker has signed a bill to expand abortion protections in Illinois, a move that comes while some Republican-led states try to restrict the procedure.

The law establishes abortion as a "fundamental right" for women. Pritzker, a Democrat, signed the bill Wednesday, surrounded by advocates. He says Illinois is taking a "giant step forward" while other states are taking a "giant step backwards."

The measure rescinds decades-old regulations on abortion that had been suspended by judges. It also requires insurance coverage for abortions, contraception and related medical care.Supporters say the legislation would put existing practice into law. Republicans strongly objected.At least six states have adopted steep restrictions or bans on abortion.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.