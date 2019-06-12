× I-80 bridge work slated for June 17, expect closures

LECLAIRE, Iowa- The Illinois Department of Transportation announced that construction work on the I-80 Bridge over the Mississippi River will begin on Monday, June 17, 2019.

According to IDOT, Interstate Maintenance, Inc. will be starting the $191,000 contract to clean and wash the structure in preparation for inspections

Lane closures for both eastbound and westbound lanes will be put into place during construction. All lanes will be open to traffic from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Monday-Thursday and all lanes open Friday-Sunday.

The washing is supposed to take around 2 weeks.