× Boil order issued in Rapids City, Illinois

RAPIDS CITY, Illinois — A boil order has been issued for some water customers in the Village of Rapids City.

Water was shut off around 7 a.m. Wednesday morning, June 12 for customers between 17th Street and 11th Street between the 500 block of 1st Avenue and north of Illinois Route 84. According to the Village Clerk Missy Housenga, the water came back on around 8:45 a.m.

The affected area is now under a boil order until further notice.

Any water that residents plan to drink or cook with should be boiled for at least five minutes, according to Housenga.