A new way to workout is looking “electric blue” on Clinton’s riverfront

CLINTON, Iowa – A fitness center - the first of its kind in Iowa - can now be found along the Clinton riverfront. Using a downloadable mobile app, it offers people a new way to stay fit.

Finding the right fit to stay fit is something Clinton YWCA fitness instructor, Jeanne Mackenzie, emphasizes to her senior yoga class she teaches weekly.

“It keeps the joints flexible, it keeps the heart strong,” says Mackenzie. “The balance when we get older.”

Her classes are also inside at the Clinton YWCA, but she’s always looking for ways to get her senior students outside on the Clinton riverfront.

“We are so lucky,” comments Mackenzie. “We have a beautiful riverfront out there, outside with the beautiful trees and the blue sky and the air.”

The city decided to add a bright electric blue fitness center along the water.

“In 2017, the city conducted their first ever park master plan,” says Josh Eggers, Director of Park and Recreation for the City of Clinton. “And one of the things identified in there was outdoor fitness equipment.”

The attraction is called the “Fitness Court” and is the first of its kind ever to come to Iowa.

“The fact that no one else in the state of Iowa had it really was appealing to us,” says Eggers.

The city paid for the $130,000 project with a grant.

From core, to lunge, and even squat exercises; the court uses body weight resistance exercises for anyone to use. For exercise ideas people can download the mobile app called “Fitness Court”.

“You can also sync your music up to it and compete against other athletes across the country,” Eggers explains.

The grand opening for the “Fitness Court” will be Thursday at 4:30PM. Crossfit instructors will be there to help teach people how the equipment works.

There is more equipment coming that is ADA compliant.