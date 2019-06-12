× A few more showers to go… Drying out until the upcoming weekend

The small axis of steady light showers this morning has been replaced with a scattering of heavier showers and even some rumbles of thunder this afternoon. We’ll see this persist through the early evening hours before ending well before midnight.

We’ll drop to 50 overnight with clouds giving way to clear skies by dawn, Thursday.

Thursday may be a bit breezy at times but that should be trumped with plenty of sun and highs forecast in the lower 70s. We’ll blow in a warmer wind on Friday climbing temperatures in the upper 70s under mostly to partly sunny skies.

Clouds will thicken and lower Friday night as the next system is still on track to bring our next round of showers and a few embedded thunderstorms. This will be more common on Saturday with an isolated chance on Sunday morning. We’ll experience upper 70s again on Saturday before we boost temperatures in the lower 80s on Sunday.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

