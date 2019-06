Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOLINE, Illinois -- On Tuesday, June 11, Meteorologist Eric Sorensen took a "Coffee Break" at the Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center.

The blood center sees fewer donations during the summer months. Holly Yates with the blood center, says it's partly due to busier schedules.

Here is why the blood need can rise in the summer and what the blood center will do for you as an extra incentive.

