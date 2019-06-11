× WHAT’S HAPPENING? How to Win a Chance to Play in the John Deere Classic Pro-Am

The John Deere Classic is coming up faster than the pros swing a driver and you have the chance to play with the pros during the Pro-Am on Wednesday, July 10th!

The “Ultimate VIP Experience” Contest is going on right now as a way to raise money for the Birdies for Charity Bonus Fund, which is distributed every year to more than 500 participating charities around our area.

A minimum donation of $10 is the equivalent of 100 entries into the contest. The more you donate, the more entries you get. Plus, there are other perks like tickets to the tournament, a signed JDC pin flag, an autographed JDC tee marker, and more.

If you are the lucky one who wins, you don’t just get to play in the Pro-Am. You receive “Inside the Ropes” access during Round 1 or 2 of the John Deere Classic, a behind-the-scenes tour of the JDC Media Center, a meet-and-greet with Country Music Star Dustin Lynch and tickets to his Charity Concert on Wednesday, July 10th at The Rust Belt in East Moline, a free round of golf for four people at TPC Deere Run, PLUS round-trip airfare and three nights lodging for you and one guest.

The contest is a partnership between the John Deere Classic and Fanthropic, a sports and entertainment experiential marketing company that takes no fees on the proceeds from their charity and partnership partners. That means all the proceeds from this contest goes to Birdies for Charity.

“The John Deere Classic is excited to partner with Fanthropic in a new and fun way to increase the number of people and organizations who participate in raising money for grassroots charities in the Quad Cities and beyond,” said Clair Peterson, Tournament Director. “The Birdies for Charity Bonus Fund is a key factor in determining the size of our annual matching grant and we invite everyone to get involved in the contest.”

The contest ends July 3rd. Click here to participate.

