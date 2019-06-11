× Tracking our next round of showers for the area… Cooler June days ahead

A nice, seasonally warm June day it has turned out to be so far with highs already around 80 degrees this afternoon. Noticing a few broken clouds in parts of our area, too with no worse than a passing sprinkle or light shower expected.

However, clouds will thicken and lower as a disturbance is still on track to bring our next round of wet weather. Could see a stray shower later this evening, but the coverage won’t increase until well after midnight.

Showers with a few embedded thunderstorms will remain likely through the morning hours until the coverage becomes scattered by the afternoon. A cool June day it will be as this disturbance will also keep temperatures down with highs likely not getting out of the 60s. During this period, rainfall estimates are ranging between a tenth to close to a half an inch. Certainly not enough to aggravate the creeks and rivers around town.

We’ll see a break from the rainfall both Thursday and Friday with highs slowly returning in the 70s.

The start of the weekend still looks a bit soggy with showers and a few embedded thunderstorms returning on Saturday. Hopefully, we’ll get a few dry hours mixed in. If not, Sunday is your weekend’s best despite a stray shower possible and highs in the lower 80s.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

Download the News 8 Weather App — for iOS, click here and for Android, click here

Download the free News 8 App — for iOS, click here and for Android, click here