× Several streets closed in Moline

MOLINE, Illinois- Beginning June 12, 41st Street in Moline between 17th Avenue and 12th Avenue will be reduced to one lane in the northbound direction.

The contractor working on site, Centennial Contractors, anticipates completing this patching project by July 26 if the weather allows.

Construction will begin June 11on 25th Street between 6th and 7th Avenue. This street is under construction for patching and resurfacing improvements. This closure will go through June 28th. The contractor is Walter D. Laud.