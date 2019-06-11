President, Former Vice President, both in Iowa today

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa-- President Donald Trump is going to be talking about lifting restriction on ethanol in the city Tuesday, June 11.

He is touring a renewable energy facility in Council Bluffs. The President plans to highlight his administration's approval of year-round access to gasoline with higher blends of ethanol. Later the president will attend a private Republican party fundraiser in West Des Moines.

Democratic Presidential Candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden is making a campaign stop in the Quad Cities Tuesday as well.

He'll be at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds in Davenport. The event starts at 6 p.m. Then Wednesday June 12, Biden will travel to Clinton Community College to meet with voters there at 10:15 a.m.

Biden's visit comes just one day after Democratic Presidential Candidate Beto O'Rourke visited Clinton.