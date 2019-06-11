× Niabi Zoo giving free admission to dads this father day

COAL VALLEY, Illinois- Dads are amazing, and to celebrate their many talents, Niabi Zoo is providing free admission to dads on Father’s Day, June 16.

The zoo will be open all fathers day from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. with the last admission at 4 p.m.

“Niabi is home to many fathers who care for their children. Baby Colobus monkey Katavi likes to play with his dad. Katavi is eager to mimic many of the behaviors of his dad Tuli,” said Tammy Schmidt, assistant director, Niabi Zoo. “Katavi can often be observed interacting and ‘playing’ with his dad. This ‘play’ behavior is integral to Katavi’s formative years as he will learn how to be an appropriate adult Colobus monkey and a dad someday himself.”

The zoo is open from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. seven days per week, with last entry at 4 p.m. To plan your Father’s Day at Niabi, visit www.niabizoo.com.