Next 3 Weeks: Longest three weeks of the entire year

It's the days that memories are made of. Whether it's jumping off the pier at the lake, catching lightning bugs, or time spent with friends around a bonfire, it seems we all find a way to enjoy these days.

In the ten days leading up to the official start of Summer (June 21), the longest day of the year, we see more than 15 hours of sunlight each day. In fact, over the next ten days there will be no discernable difference in the amount of day as we only gain three minutes in the day length by June 21st.

Days will start getting shorter after that as our part of the world tilts farther from the sun. There's still plenty of warmth however as our warmest temperatures usually arrive in July and August.

-Meteorologist Eric Sorensen