MOLINE, Illinois — Nearly 1,000 people in the Illinois Quad Cities are without power Tuesday morning, June 11.

According to MidAmerican Energy, the power is out to 982 customers because of a tree that made contact with electrical equipment.

As of 7:55 a.m., crews are en route to the scene and a fix was expected by 9:30 a.m.

The outage started shortly before 7 a.m.

Click here to see the status of a power outage in real time