Joe Biden visits Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa- Former Vice President Joe Biden was in Davenport Tuesday, June 11, it was part of a two-day visit to Iowa.

He started in Ottumwa in the morning. Biden was interrupted a few minutes into his speech by a protester questioning him on abortion.

Biden invited the audience member up front, promising to answer the question.

He then went on to target President Donald Trump saying he's a threat to the country's core values.

Biden is at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds Tuesday night starting at 6:00 p.m.

The next morning he will be at Clinton Community College.