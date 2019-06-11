Joe Biden visits Davenport

Posted 5:16 pm, June 11, 2019, by

DAVENPORT, Iowa- Former Vice President Joe Biden was in Davenport Tuesday, June 11, it was part of a two-day visit to Iowa.

He started in Ottumwa in the morning. Biden was interrupted a few minutes into his speech by a protester questioning him on abortion.

Biden invited the audience member up front, promising to answer the question.

He then went on to target President Donald Trump saying he's a threat to the country's core values.

Biden is at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds Tuesday night starting at 6:00 p.m.

The next morning he will be at Clinton Community College.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.