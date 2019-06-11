× In the Kitchen with Fareway: Make Healthy Eating Easy During National Dairy Month

June is National Dairy Month so on Tuesday, June 11th during Good Morning Quad Cities, Dietitian Caitlyn Ferin from Fareway Food Stores showed us how to incorporate dairy into breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

Nutrient-rich dairy products are one of the most affordable sources of nutrition and make healthy eating easy. Together, milk, cheese, and yogurt provide a unique package of nine essential nutrients, including calcium, potassium, phosphorus, protein, vitamins A, D and B12, riboflavin, and niacin.

Beyond building stronger bones, three daily servings of low-fat or fat-free dairy foods improve overall diet quality and reduce the risk of various chronic diseases.

Ways to incorporate dairy into breakfast, lunch, dinner, and dessert: