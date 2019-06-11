× 4 things you need to know if you’re seeing Paul McCartney at the TaxSlayer Center

MOLINE, Illinois — Heading out to see Paul McCartney on June 11th at the TaxSlayer Center? Here’s what you need to know:

1. Arrive early – Guests are asked to give themselves extra time because of the high security of the show. There are no opening acts so TaxSlayer leaders say Paul McCartney may go on stage right at 8 p.m.

2. Expect a security screening – Any and all guests may be screened with a handheld wand. Anything inside your pockets will have to be taken out and if you are carrying a bag, you’ll have to open it for someone to look through.

3. Floor tickets will be checked – If you have a ticket for Section A – F, security will be confirming that it’s a valid ticket before you’re allowed onto the floor. Guests with valid floor tickets will get a wristband and a hand mark.

4. You have to pay for parking – Main Lots located directly west of the TaxSlayer Center will cost $15 per car. The Metro parking ramp attached via the skywalk connected to the TaxSlayer Center costs $20. Other lots that the TaxSlayer Center runs will cost $10 per car. Click here to find parking.

The following items are approved to bring into the arena:

Bags or purses that are no larger than 13-inches by 15-inches by 6-inches.

Still-photography cameras that do not have a detachable lens

Signs or banners that are 18-inches by 24-inches or smaller (signs may not be attached to sticks or have offensive language)

The following items are not allowed into the arena:

iPads or selfie sticks

Outside food or drink (including alcohol)

Laser pointers, noisemakers, instruments, flashlights or fireworks

Umbrellas

Weapons of any kind