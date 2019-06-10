YOUR MONEY with Mark: What Mexico Now Has to Do After Avoiding President Trump’s Tariff

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

On Monday, June 10th, Mark talked about the U.S.-Mexico trade dispute. A 5% tariff on all imported Mexican goods was supposed to start today, but on Friday, June 7th, an agreement was made and now the tariffs have been indefinitely suspended.

"Trade disputes are about economic leverage - using the size and strength of your economy to impose economic punishment on your adversary," explained Mark. "The U.S. is the largest and strongest economy in the world. Mexico’s economy is a fraction of the size of America’s and its projected economic growth rate this year is just 1% - 1/2 of what it was in 2018. Mexico just doesn’t have the ability to go toe-to-toe with the U.S. in a full-blown tariff war."

However, Mexico now has a "to do" list. Click the video above to see the five actions they need to do in order to avoid another tariff threat and fix what's going on along the U.S. Mexico border.